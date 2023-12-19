NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Kessel, Jets, Flyers, and the Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to look at the goalie market

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell has been looking at the goaltending market the past few weeks.

“We’re willing to do something, but we really believe in Freddie and Kochetkov long-term… If we can upgrade the position, we have to continue to look at it.”

Phil Kessel not closing the door just yet

Pierre LeBrun: Unrestricted free agent forward Phil Kessel is still hoping to sign somewhere. He hasn’t closed the door on playing.

Have heard that he could be looking at playing some games in the Swiss league but nothing has been decided yet.

The Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers have been eyeing each other

Mike McIntrye: The Winnipeg Jets sent two scouts to watch the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and the teams have been scouting each other.

Nikita Zadorov will be looking for term on his next contract

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor talking about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman and that he’ll be looking for term on his next deal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Okay, so here’s the thing, Donnie. Everybody likes, loves Zadorov. Here’s the problem. He’s a UFA. You gotta sign him.

So I just want to get this in, he’s gonna ask for and he will get term. He’s 28 years old, one of the youngest defensemen that’s going to hit the free agent market July 1st. Most free agent defensemen are over 30 – 32 33, 34. This guy is 28.

So term is going to be big for his agent Dan Milstein. Most D are over 30. This guy’s younger. He’s going to do fine. Canucks have a lot of time to get him done Donnie, but his Agent Dan Milstein was tweeting the money sign there last week,after one of the Canucks home games.

Taylor: “Wonder he thought after that fight ?

Dhaliwal: “Oh, he’s loving every minute of it. Loverboys.”

Taylor: “You could tell that. What’s that?”

Dhaliwal: “Loverboy. Loving Every Minute of it.

Taylor: “Okay, yeah, there you go. You could tell the Rick Tocchet loved what he was up to too.”