NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Predators

Andersen to Carolina?

Pierre LeBrun: “All signs point to Freddy Andersen signing with the Carolina Hurricanes when the market opens. ”

Leafs goaltending targets

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs are showing some interest in goaltenders Philipp Grubauer, Petr Mrazek, Joonas Korpisalo, Linus Ullmark, Braden Holtby and Martin Jones.

Bruins and Oilers interested in Getzlaf

Kurt Leavins: “In addition to T. Barrie resigning today (3 Yrs), I expect the #Oilers to take a run at Ryan Getzlaf. Player open to it, I believe there have been discussions & former Team Canada mate Duncan Keith part of the “sales team”. Very good chance he returns to Anaheim, tho.”

Joe Haggerty: “Per a source, the Bruins are definitely in the running for 36-year-old Ryan Getzlaf if he doesn’t wind up sticking with the Anaheim Ducks. It makes sense if the Bruins are in it for one last hurrah with their core group this season for that one more Stanley Cup”

Panthers to extend Verhaeghe

David Dwork: “I’m told the #FlaPanthers and Carter Verhaeghe have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth around $14.5M. Deal expected to be finalized sometime today.”

Wild interested in Bogosian

Andy Strickland: “Minnesota has been interested in Zach Bogosian since prior to expansion draft. Have been doing their due diligence on how he’d fit in on and off the ice.”

Granlund to free agency

Adam Vingan: “UFA Mikael Granlund is hitting the market. Granlund’s agent, Todd Diamond, said “talks led nowhere” and that he expects a “robust market” for the 29-year-old forward. ”

Ceci to the Oilers

Account4Hockey: “Chris Johnston just said Cody Ceci to Edmonton on a multi year deal on SN650.”

Hyman’s big deal with the Oilers

Puck Pedia: “Zach Hyman signs 7 Yr $5.5M Cap Hit Deal #LetsGoOilers

Yr 1 1.55M Salary +1M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 5.1M

Yr 3 7.65M

Yr 4 7.7M

Yr 5 5.425M +1M SB

Yr 6 2.175M+3M SB

Yr 7 2.65M+1.25M SB

Yr 1-5 NMC

Yr 6-7 10 Team “Yes” trade list”