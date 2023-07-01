NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Duchene, Islanders and Canadiens

The Hurricanes and Jesper Fast working to finalize a deal

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes and Jesper Fast have been working on an extension that is expected to be for two years and around $2.4 million per.

Pierre LeBrun: There is still some work to be done before it’s finalized but it should be done today.

Sharks and Mackenzie Blackwood not seeing eye-to-eye on an extension

Frank Seravalli: The San Jose Sharks didn’t send qualifying offers to goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and forward Noah Gregor.

The Sharks had acquired Blackwood’s right and they aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on an extension. He could hit the open market today.

Matt Duchene will get plenty of interest

David Pagnotta: Matt Duchene will be getting plenty of free agent interest today.

Could Duchene return to the Colorado Avalanche ? What about returning ‘home’ to Toronto? Could there be a fit with the New York Islanders?

Pierre LeBrun: There are about 10 teams that have shown in Matt Duchene so far. He’s going over his options with agent Pat Brisson. Though not a guarantee, he should make a decision today.

The Senators in the market for a goaltender

Bruce Garrioch: If the Ottawa Senators don’t go the trade route for a goaltender today, potential free agents to keep an eye on are Joonas Korpisalo, Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry.

Are the Islanders interest in Alex DeBrincat?

Kevin Kurz: Bruce Garrioch had mentioned the New York Islanders as one of four teams interested in Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat.

If the Islanders were able to trade for DeBrincat and are able to re-sign free agents Scott Mayfield and Semyon Varlamov, they’ll have to move some money out.

The Senators could be a landing spot for Josh Bailey.

A quiet day coming for the Canadiens

Arpon Basu: The Montreal Canadiens are interested in bringing Denis Gurianov back but it seems unlikely today. They didn’t qualify him yesterday.

It is sounding like it will be a quiet day for the Canadiens on the free agency front.