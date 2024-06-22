NHL Rumors: Ilya Mikhevey, Martin Necas, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Mikheyev On The Trade Block Too?

Patrick Johnston of The Province: Again, it was not much of a surprise but Ilya Mikheyev‘s agent, Dan Milstein, has been granted permission to find a new team for the winger.

Mikheyev did see his speed return but his goal-scoring touch evaporated. The question is now can be put the speed and scoring together? He might but Vancouver appears keen on not waiting around.

This is not an automatic sign the forward gets moved. The same happened to Conor Garland and Brock Boeser. Both are still happy, productive members of the Vancouver Canucks.

Offer sheet Martin Necas?

Pierre LeBrun: Offer sheets don’t happen often but some teams are wondering if offer sheeting Martin Necas is a plausible way to go as the asking price from the Carolina Hurricanes in trade talks is too high. It’s a long shot but something to remember.

Toronto Looking For Banging Defensemen

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs are always looking for defensemen. Besides all of those offensive players, Craig Berube and company are looking for defensemen who can bang and play a bit of a two-way game.

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, and Toronto

Now, Nikita Zadorov comes to mind immediately. Zadorov carries a higher price tag than in most years. With the salary cap going up, the defensemen figures to cash in. Colton Parayko can be had via the trade front but what will it cost?

On the surface, it may be more than expected. Parayko has a full no-movement clause. Also, Joel Edmundson, now healthy, will test the free agent market first. Understandably, that leaves Toronto in a bit of a quandary.

Toronto has options but limited cap space unless of course Mitch Marner actually gets moved anytime soon.