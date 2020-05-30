NHL Rumors: Ilya Sorokin, Kirill Kaprizov, Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks

Sorokin and Kaprizov won’t be staying in the KHL

Aivis Kalnins: There had been a rumor going around that Ilya Sorokin (Islanders) and Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) would be remaining the KHL. There is no truth to the rumors as both players intend to sign their entry-level contracts.

The Los Angeles Kings will have some cap room to use if they want

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: The Los Angeles Kings will have some salary cap space next season – even with a flat cap – that they could use if they wanted to be a little aggressive in their rebuild.

Kings GM Rob Blake has said they’d like to improve their blue line on the left side.

The Kings will have to make decisions on pending UFAs Trevor Lewis, Ben Hutton and Joakim Ryan. RFAs include Sean Walker, Austin Wagner and Nikolai Prokhorkin.

The Anaheim Ducks have started their offseason prepping and will have some decisions to make

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray has already started holding their player exit meetings as they start gearing towards next season. The Ducks continue their re-tooling and getting younger under head coach Dallas Eakins.

The Ducks have two first-round picks for the second consecutive season.

Will the Ducks look to re-sign backup goaltender Ryan Miller? Restricted free agents looking for new deals include Sonny Milano, Troy Terry, and Jacob Larsson.

Do the Ducks view Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson as part of their core going forward or will they see what value they have on the trade market? Mason has a 12-team no-trade clause. Rakell doesn’t have any trade protection.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf is entering the final year of his deal and eligible for a contract extension. He’d be open to a short-term deal and wants to stay in Anaheim.

The Ducks don’t have a lot of available salary cap space for next season, but they could be in the market for a reasonably priced right-handed defenseman.

If Kiefer Sherwood, a pending RFA, is in their future plans, he’ll need to be re-signed as well.