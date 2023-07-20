NHL News: Maple Leafs, Ducks, Blackhawks, Blues, Devils, Golden Knights, and Jets

Maple Leafs, Ilya Samsonov arbitration fillings

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have filled for $2.4 million and Ilya Samsonov has asked for $4.9 million.

Samsonov arb hearing would be fun to sit in on. “Look how good I am for you!” / “But look how much less good you were for them.” pic.twitter.com/LkOA3nuXPJ — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 19, 2023

The Ducks sign Noah Warren

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks sign 2022 second-round pick, defenseman Noah Warren to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $896,667 cap hit and $950,000 AAV.

2023-24: $775,000 salary $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP and $82,500 in the minors

2024-25: $775,000 salary $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP and $82,500 in the minors

2025-26: $855,000 salary $95,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors

Blackhawks draft picks sign an AHL deal

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks fifth-round pick Marcel Marcel signs a one-year AHL contract with Rockford instead of going back to the QMJHL. He will be 20 in October and is eligible to do it.

The Blues sign Jeremie Biakabutuka

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka to a three-year entry-level deal.

Each year he’ll have a $775,000 NHL salary, a $50,000 signing bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

I like the #STLBlues signing of Jeremie Biakabutuka as an undrafted free agent. Biakabutuka has been an efficient goal-scoring D-man, and though his on-ice results dipped this past season, he’s had excellent results the past two seasons. Big, physical, right-shot. A lot to like pic.twitter.com/2ml3mHCfdn — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) July 19, 2023

The Devils sign Tomas Nosek

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have signed forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

The Golden Knights re-sign two

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights re-sign forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a one-year contract with an $825,000 salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights re-sign Brett Howden to a two-year deal with a $1.9 million cap hit.

2023-24: $775,000 and a $1.375 million signing bonus

2024-25: $1.65 million

The Jets re-sign Gabriel Vilardi

Elliotte Friedman: The Winnipeg Jets and Gabriel Vilardi have avoided salary arbitration and agreed to a two-year deal with a $3.4375 million cap hit.

Scott Billeck: The Winnipeg Jets have just under $3.8 million in cap space with RFAs Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, and Declan Chisholm.

Scott Billeck: A bridge contract helps the Jets with the salary cap now and both sides are likely happy with the deal.

A long-term deal may not have made sense for Vilardi and he can look for a bigger contract in a couple of years.