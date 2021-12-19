NHL Rumors: Is a Pause Coming? Shouldn’t the Coyotes Build Around Chychrun?

Is a league-wide pause inevitable?

Pierre LeBrun: Get the sense that the NHL and NHLPA will try to get through the next few days without shutting everything down. They will try to handle things on a case-by-case basis but it seems inevitable that a league-wide pause is coming.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “I heard a whisper from a league source night warning not to be surprised if the NHL decides to hit pause until after Xmas. Based on what Pierre is saying, those whispers are getting louder.”

Dave Hodge: “I guess a “pause” in the NHL schedule comes when there are no more games left to be postponed.”

Darren Dreger: “All kidding aside, that’s what it may come down to. Not enough players to actually play the games.”

Shouldn’t the Coyotes build around Chychrun?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Who wouldn’t be interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun if he were made available. He has three years left on his deal at $4.6 million.

One wonders why the Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around him. Is he unhappy or is it because of his injury history? He’s had two knee surgeries and is currently on the IR.

Elliotte Friedman has reported that the Coyotes are gauging interest in Chychrun.

The Coyotes have eight draft picks in the first two rounds this year and will acquire more picks and prospects at the trade deadline for some of their rentals.

“Does really need futures more than a legitimate hockey player at good value like Chychrun? Something feels odd about this one.”