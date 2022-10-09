NHL Rumors: Is Auston Matthews Future Tied to Kyle Dubas? Will Patrick Kane End Up With the Rangers?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Is Auston Matthews‘ future with the Leafs tied to Kyle Dubas?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960s the Big Show on Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas being in the last year of his contract and Auston Matthews eligible for an extension July 1st. Seravalli thinks the two could be tied to each other.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Let me give you another bold prediction that didn’t make it in that is kind of related to the two is, I believe the future of Kyle Dubas in Toronto will actually have a significant impact on Auston Matthews and staying in Toronto.

I think they’re very tight. I think Auston Matthews is a big believer in Kyle Dubas and the work that’s been put into this point. And the fact that he’s been dangling out here this year without a contract extension into the following season, I’m curious to see how that’s played, and that’s tied into one of the predictions I made, which is that Kyle Dubas walks at the end of the year.

He shakes Brendan Shanahan‘s hand and says: ‘hey, I’m really proud of what we built here, that’s win or lose. But, you know what, moving on to something different.’

And whether that’s, whatever it is that gets Kyle Dubas excited, that’ll be what it is.”

Will Patrick Kane end up with the Rangers?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960s the Big Show talking about his bold predictions that he made on Daily Faceoff, more specifically on Patrick Kane and where he could be traded to.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I believe it’s the Rangers. I think, when you think Patrick Kane, you think showtime. And you think big market. And you think a team that has a chance to win. Chase a fourth Stanley Cup in his career and I think the target for Patrick Kane is a team perhaps the most intriguing is the New York Rangers. With all due respect for Buffalo.

His family actually lived with him in Chicago for the longest time. His dad goes to 70 Blackhawks games a year. Think about that. His dad goes to 70 Blackhawks games a year. That’s some tough watching over the years.

And I just think New York is a perfect fit. I think they have the assets to trade for him. They certainly have the cap space if you chop his contract twice.

And I think, I was crushed for this on social media . Oh, there’s no way the Rangers can re-sign him. Look, I don’t care what happens when you get your hands on a player of Patrick Kane’s caliber, you move whatever pieces you need to on your roster in order to make sure you can keep him because he’s one of the very few game breakers that left. And I believe that would be the case if the New York Rangers can pull it off.”