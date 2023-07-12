NHL Rumors: Is it down to the Penguins and Hurricanes for Erik Karlsson?

Is it down to the Penguins and Hurricanes for Erik Karlsson?

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on the two front-runners for Erik Karlsson.

** NHLRumors transcription

Stu Grimson: “Any current intell on Erik Karlsson, coming off a brilliant season for San Jose last year?

Friedman: “You know what I think is going on there Stu? I still think it’s two teams. I think it’s Pittsburgh and Carolina. Like I said, Carolina seems to be in the middle of everything right now. I thought people were supposed to be on vacation. The Hurricanes are keeping us all working.

Look, I think it’s this, I think it’s a bit of poker game. I think San Jose knows what Carolina’s willing to do. I think they know what Pittsburgh’s willing to do. I think both those two teams know what San Jose’s willing to do. And I think right now it’s, it’s kind of a poker game, see does anyone move or anyone change or does anyone’s position change.

You know, I think this will get done, most likely to one of those two teams. I just think it’s a situation right now where no one is 100% happy, so we’re not there.

I think if we’ve learned anything with DeBrincat, somebody has to be willing to move to kind of change the whole pulse of where things stand. So I think the question’s going to be, who’s willing to bend a little bit to get this done?

Hypothetical Penguins trade proposal for Erik Karlsson

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: A hypothetical trade proposal between the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks for Erik Karlsson.

One NHL executive/scout on the hypothetical trade proposal: “That seems like a reasonable trade for both sides. It’s a good proposal,”

To Pittsburgh Penguins:

Erik Karlsson – Sharks retain 40 percent of Karlsson’s contract – $4.5 million per season.

To San Jose Sharks: