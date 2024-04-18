NHL Rumors: Is Noah Hanifin’s Extension a Comparable for Filip Hronek?

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli talking with Matt Sekeres and Blake Price about Vancouver Canucks pending RFA defenseman Filip Hronek and if Noah Hanifin‘s contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights is a comparable. Hanifin got eight years and $58.8 million – a $7.35 million cap hit.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “70% of a comp. Hanifin is not a right shot. Hanifin is close to being as productive as Hronek but not quite as productive since his career began. And there are some, little older, so I’d say it’s 70% of a comp but not all the way there.

And there’s also a no tax.”

Sekeres: “I was just gonna say Frank. Is this not the classic tax environment because you can understand $7.35 (million) in Vegas for Hanafin. He may say he left some on the table but he’s gonna keep more because the tax situation.”

NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers Plan to Stay with John Tortorella

Seravalli: “I did all the math yesterday.”

Sekeres: “Where as Hronek at $8, $8, $8 $8.3 (million) or whatnot, you’ve got to get them somewhere there to get them at the same take-home.”

Price: “Okay, give us the math here Frank.”

So yeah, I did this and I’m just pulling it up on my screen to make sure that I’m completely accurate, which is, that. So Calgary, this is how this started. Calgary had an offer on the table eight times $7.5 (million per season).

And so technically you’re looking at and saying oh well Hanafin gave Vegas a discount and no, the math is that in Vegas $7.35 AAV results in a net pay of $37.3 million. So that’s after tax earnings. In Calgary the even higher $7.5 AAV results in a net pay of $31.5 million. So that’s $1.2 million less in gross pay for $6.13 million more in net pay. I know someone’s brain just exploded me here.”

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Shouldn’t Have Issues With Paying Filip Hronek $8 Million Per

Sekeres: “Well no, that’s ….”

Seravalli: “That’s a $5 million difference.”

Sekeres: “And it would be even worse in British Columbia.”

Yep. So I’m, I’ve told you guys all along, the number starts with an eight. It may not be in Van but the number is starting with an eight.”