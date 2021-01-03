NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canadiens, Jets, Blue Jackets and the Bruins

Barzal and the Islanders still talking

Pierre LeBrun: Contract talks between the New York Islanders and Mathew Barzal continue but as of a couple of days ago, a deal wasn’t close. He is in New York so when a deal is reached, he’ll be ready for training camp.

Canadiens were interested in signing Chara

Renaud Levoie: Was told that the Montreal Canadiens were trying to sign defenseman Zdeno Chara. Chara liked the way the Canadiens have been built.

He ended up not wanting to play for a Canadian team because of the COVID issues and restrictions. His family is going to remain in Boston for this season.

Eric Engels: Was told that the Canadiens had some interest in Chara. Didn’t get very far when trying to confirm it.

Border restrictions will factor into decisions

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: (mailbag) If the Winnipeg Jets or any other Canadian team makes a trade or waiver claim for a player(s) from a U.S. team, players will have to quarantine for at least eight days. The restrictions could change at some point. It will definitely factor into decisions.

“Again, it will factor into your decision-making process and then it will become normal,” said Cheveldayoff. “We have to find a new normal way of doing business. You read the protocols, you understand the protocols, and then you adapt and find a way to do your business.”

Bruins inquire about Dubois

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: A source has said that the Boston Bruins inquired about Columbus Blue Jackets Pierre-Luc Dubois. Bruins GM Don Sweeney is just doing his due diligence and that the call was exploratory for the time being.

It’s not known what price to acquire Dubois would be for the Bruins.

Dubois signed a two-year deal with a $5 million cap last week, but there are reports from Pierre LeBrun and Aaron Portzline that Dubois could be looking for a change of scenery. Numerous teams called Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen when the report broke.

Sweeney is still looking at the trade market for a scoring depth and left-handed defenseman.