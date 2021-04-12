NHL Rumors: Islanders, Capitals, Senators, Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Golden Knights, and Bruins

Islanders and Capitals were in on Hall

David Pagnotta: Taylor Hall had a no-movement clause. Was told that the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals were interested and in the running yesterday.

Still moves to be made

Brian Lawton: “There are still quite a few teams that intend on making moves. Multiple clubs have said the same thing all weekend. Waiting to the 11th hr then going to see where the market is at. The time is nigh! I am surprised Hall moved at that price this evening.”

Teams interested in Gudbranson

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Gudbranson is getting strong interest. He’s tough to play against and would definitely help a contender.

Depth options for the Maple Leafs

Michael Augello: Darren Dreger said that potential depth defensemen targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs include Jamie Oleksiak, Nikita Zadorov, Michael Del Zotto and Erik Gudbranson.

Foligno could be back with the Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline: There is a very good chance that Nick Foligno re-signs with the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer.

Luke Fox: Newly Maple Leafs forward acquired Nick Foligno said the window is still open to re-signing with the Blue Jackets this offseason. He’s only focusing on the Maple Leafs and playoffs right now.

Golden Knights still looking

David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights did consider Hall and Nick Foligno. Not sure if the Golden Knights will make any type of splash today as they have limited salary cap space. They continue to look.

Will the Bruins look at Vatanen again?

Jimmy Murphy: The Boston Bruins had been close to acquiring defenseman Sami Vatanen before. Vatanen is now on waivers and wouldn’t cost them anything. Will they put in a claim?

Islanders not ruling out more moves

David Pagnotta: The New York Islanders haven’t ruled out making another move. No guarantee that they do anything but it’s a possibility.