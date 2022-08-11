NHL Rumors: Islanders, Coyotes, Senators, Stars and Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The New York Islanders could have four-plus transactions ready to go

Kevin Weekes: Not sure about the timeline on when they will be filed, but it shouldn’t be a surprise if the New York Islanders make at least four transactions.

Stefen Rosner: It shouldn’t be a surprise if that number is five or six or possibly even more.

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Two of the signings will likely be RFAs Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov. RFA Kieffer Bellows will likely also be done.

Reports have UFA Nazem Kadri tied to the New York Islanders.

The Islanders have been trying to move Josh Bailey with little luck so far. Anthony Beauvillier is next up on the block. Could the Islanders attach Bellows to help move Bailey’s $5 million contract?

Could Jakob Chychrun be traded by training camp?

Shawn Simpson: There is the sense that the Arizona Coyotes will trade defenseman Jakob Chychrun before the start of training camp.

The Ottawa Senators are believed to be one of the teams interested but the asking price is ridiculously high.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion is being patient.

Shawn Simpson: Have heard that the Coyotes are looking for draft picks over prospects and players for Chychrun.

Coyotes and Stars showing some interest again in Canadiens Jake Allen

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: A source has said that the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars have shown some interest in Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen again.

A move could make sense once Carey Price‘s situation becomes a little more clear.

The source:

“Depending on what happens with Price, it could make a lot of sense for them and the Canadiens. Let’s say Carey’s good to go or close to by the time the season starts. Then, what if Oettinger hasn’t been signed by then or he’s holding out during camp, are you taking the chance on Scott Wedgewood and a call-up as your goalies to start the season if you think you’re a contender this year?”

The Coyotes have plenty of salary cap space and have also been listening to offers on Jakob Chychrun. They are looking for quality players for Chychrun and not just picks and prospects.