NHL Rumors: Islanders, Gaudreau, Senators, Weegar, Kane and Potential Oilers FA Targets

Gaudreau going to the open market

Elliotte Friedman: Have been hearing that Calgary Flames pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau is going to test the open market.

Frank Seravalli: Gaudreau told the Flames that he won’t be returning next season.

It was an emotional talk for both sides.

The Flames made a massive contract offer. It wasn’t about the money.

The Islanders will be in on Gaudreau

Chris Botta: Should expect the New York Islanders to offer Johnny Gaudreau a contract for seven years and for somewhere around $9 million.

The New Jersey Devils would likely offer Gaudreau more.

If Gaudreau hits free agency, the Islanders will be seriously interested.

Who can afford Johnny Gaudreau?

Reminder, when we’re talking about the contract Johnny Gaudreau will get, these are likely the only teams with enough money to sign Johnny Hockey and still fill out their roster. Others could if they can shed salary elsewhere pic.twitter.com/lq9PGg2pbT — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) July 12, 2022

The Senators are interested in MacKenzie Weegar

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is someone the Ottawa Senators may target.

The Panthers are expected to sign Jonathan Huberdeau to a big extension, so will there be enough money left over for Weegar. The Senators have picks and prospects that might interest the Panthers.

The Panthers, Senators and Carolina Hurricanes are all interested in Claude Giroux.

Quiet in the Oilers and Evander Kane talk

David Pagnotta: As of late afternoon on Tuesday there hadn’t been any talks between the Edmonton Oilers and Evander Kane. The day isn’t over, but it’s been quiet.

Potential Free agent targets for the Edmonton Oilers

Allen Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers could enter free agency with $15 million in salary cap space with 16 players under contract.

They’ve got some holes to fill. A look at the areas of need and potential free agent candidates.

Goaltender – Darcy Kuemper, Jack Campbell, Jaroslav Halak and Eric Comrie.

Power winger with skill – Mason Marchment, Evander Kane, Claude Giroux, and Evgeni Malkin.

No. 2 left defenseman – Ian Cole, Nikita Zadorov, Brett Kulak, and Calvin De Haan.

The best route might be Campbell, Marchment and Kulak.

They will likely trade Jesse Puljujarvi for someone more rugged but they should keep him for at least one more season.