NHL Rumors: Islanders, Hall, Golden Knights, Stars, and Avalanche

Islanders getting close on a Boychuk trade

The Fourth Period: Two sources are saying that the New York Islanders are getting closer to trade defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

The Islanders acquired two second-round picks for Devon Toews from the Colorado Avalanche, and are believed to be willing to package one of the picks with Boychuk.

Boychuk has two years left on his deal at a $6 million cap hit but only $5.25 million in salary.

The Islanders have spoken with the Detroit Red Wings.

Hall had multiple, multi-year offers

John Vogl: Taylor Hall said that the Buffalo Sabres had one- and two-year offers on the table. He took the one-year deal because of the market place. Other teams had also offer multi-year deal.

Paul Hamilton: Hall: “The best thing for both sides is this goes really well and I’m a Sabre for a long time.”

Some Golden Knights players are unhappy

Andy Strickland: There has been some talk that some Vegas Golden Knights players are upset that their names have come up in trade rumors and how poorly that the situation has been handled internally.

Stars in not rush for two RFAs

Sean Shapiro: There are no updates on Dallas Stars restricted free agents for forwards Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz. There isn’t a rush to get the deals done.

GM Jim Nill is pretty comfortable with where they are as a team. Unless there is something that comes up, they are pretty much done.

Sean Shapiro: Stars recently signed Radek Faksa said that he told his agent he wanted a longer termed deal as he didn’t want to worry about contracts anytime soon. The sides were looking at three and five year deals and he went with the five.

Avs and Landeskog has started extension talks

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said that contract extension talks with Gabriel Landeskog have started.

Adrian Dater: Sakic said he’d like to get a Landeskog extension done during the season but added it could drag into next offseason.

Adrian Dater: Sakic on if they are looking to add more and on their cap space: “we’re still trying to do some different things”