NHL Rumors: Islanders, Maple Leafs, Rangers, and Blackhawks

Lou won’t talk about a Trotz extension

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello wouldn’t comment about any negotiations with coach Barry Trotz about a contract extension. Lamoriello said that it was an internal matter and not to read into his answer.

Trotz’s contract is up after next season.

Rielly on the Leafs keeping the core together

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA defenseman Morgan Rielly when asked about the Maple Leafs keeping their core together: “Hockey is the ultimate team sport. It’s not about any one small group of players. We’ve got lots of new guys, we’ve got a new mentality it feels like for me. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Rangers looking for a potential top-six in return for Kravtsov

Darren Dreger: New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov is generating interest.

Have been told that he is willing to play in the AHL with a different team and that he would consider a one-year contract extension around what his qualifying offer would be for next season.

The Rangers are expecting the return to be a player with top-six potential.

GM Bowman on Dylan Strome

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman when asked if he still sees forward Dylan Strome as an important part of their going forward.