NHL Rumors: Islanders, Rangers, Blues, and the Flyers

Islanders D not mobile, and the Rangers could look for help upfront

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The New York Islanders when healthy still don’t have enough speed on their blue line and their lack of mobility is hurting them.

Believe the New York Rangers will look to add a forward on an expiring contract at some point. Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad will have big jumps in their contract next year and Kaapo Kakko needs a new deal. Like the idea of Reilly Smith over Phil Kessel. Gallant coached Smith in Vegas, who will need to move out some salary when Eichel is ready to return. Pending UFAs that might interest the Rangers include Calle Jarnkrok (Seattle), Andreas Athanasiou (Los Angeles) and Zach Sanford (Ottawa).

What will the Blues do with Scandella and Tarasenko? A Rental Target

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella has two years left on his four-year, $13.1 million deal. His play should be a concern for the Blues.

Think that they could explore the idea of trading Scandella, but they may be stuck with his $3.275 million cap hit.

If the Blues are looking at the rental market, they should look at Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) Things are quiet on the Vladimir Tarasenko trade front. It hasn’t been confirmed but there was some speculation that Tarasenko may have had a change of heart from his trade request to the St. Louis Blues. The last that had heard was that he’d still welcome a trade. Speculation has him happy with the relationships with Pavel Buchnevich and with Russian teammates.

The Philadelphia Flyers are a team that is on Tarasenko’s trade list. The Flyers head of pro scouting was at the Blues-Sharks game and Blues GM Doug Armstrong and VP of hockey ops Peter Chiarelli were at a Flyers-Lightning game last week.

If Tarasenko keeps playing well and the Blues keep winning, doesn’t see them trading him until the offseason.