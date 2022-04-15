NHL Rumors: It Could be an Interesting Offseason for the Goaltending Market

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin has one of the best save percentages in the NHL so far this season. He’s their No. 1 now and it could lead to some decisions to make with Semyon Varlamov this offseason.

Indications are that they may want to keep him next season but if they were to move him, it may allow them to fill some other holes they have in their lineup.

When Varlamov was injured, Sorokin made eight consecutive starts going 3-3-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Top tier of pending UFA goaltenders: Jack Campbell, Marc-Andre Fleury, Ville Husso and Darcy Kuemper.

Next tier of pending UFA goalies: Mikko Koskinen, Joonas Korpisalo, Martin Jones, Braden Holtby and Jaroslav Halak.

Sources have said that the Minnesota Wild have interest in bringing Fleury back next season. The Wild have some salary cap issues and Cam Talbot is under contract next at $3.66 million. There haven’t been any contract talks between the Wild and Fleury.

The Blues haven’t had any talks with the Husso, and he will likely price himself out and won’t be back, Jordan Binnington is under contract for another five years at $6 million. If Husso wants to be a No. 1 goalie, it may not be in St. Louis.

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t spoken with Kuemper yet as they are focusing on the season. Believe that the Avs were interested in a one-year extension last offseason but that didn’t interest Kuemper’s camp at that time.

The Islanders are on the road in Montreal and are

-155 on the moneyline with Betway

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Campbell spoke before the season started.

Teams that could be looking for a goalie this offseason include the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres.

Alexandar Georgiev is a pending RFA and the New York Rangers could look to move him.

There is also Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens. He’s got four years left at $10.5 million.

Among some other goaltenders to keep an eye on are Jake Allen (one-year left at $2.875 million), Petr Mrazek (two years at $3.8 million), and Matt Murray (two years at $6.25 million).

The Anaheim Ducks are a few years away from contending and John Gibson has five years at $6.4 million. Don’t think the Ducks have interest in moving him at this time.