NHL Rumors: It May Take Zibanejad Money To Keep Miller. Would the Canucks do that?

Donnie and Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie and Dhali show when asked about Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller and his next contract and how it could be going up given his play this year.

“Look, I think we all know what Miller’s market value is going to be, and it’s going to be in the Zibanejad area. And I think the Canucks have to just decide if they want to do this. Do they want to do that? Do they not want to do that?

(Mika Zibanejad signed an eight-year, $68 million contract, an $8.5 million cap hit – PuckPedia)

The funniest thing about the whole Canucks situation over the last couple of weeks is, and the last couple of months is, Rutherford did a wonderful job hiding the GM search. Now. Remember how hard we were all working to try and figure out the names and how much of a challenge that was? And now that that’s over, everything is almost everywhere. It’s actually kind of funny.

But look, I think we all know where this is going. Ultimately the Vancouver Canucks are going to have to make a J.T. Miller decision. They need to do it now. They punted it in the summer. And we’ll see where it goes, but I don’t think that it’s impossible he stays. I don’t think it’s impossible he goes.

But the biggest decision is, they’re going to know him better than anyone else, and how much of a long-term. Look, Hampus Lindholm just got traded from Anaheim to Boston because they’re like, no more long-term, long-term, long-term, l;ong-term deals. He got traded. Rakell got traded. Manson got traded. And we’ll see how Vancouver feels about that.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription