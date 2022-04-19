NHL Rumors: It’s Only Going to Get Worse for the Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik on being a pending RFA: “I think it’s going to be obviously a conversation with my agent after the season. What does Chicago want or what do they expect or which way do I want to go.”

Scott Powers of The Athletic: It hasn’t been a good month for the Chicago Blackhawks and they’re in store for another miserable season next year as the rebuild continues. It’s not going to be easy for the veterans and the fans. They’ll need to bottom out and collect as many first- and second-round picks as they can.

If the Blackhawks don’t get lucky in the draft lottery this year, they’ll be sending their 2022 first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Seth Jones trade.

To deplete their roster for next season, they may look at trading forwards Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. It doesn’t sound like the Blackhawks will go after top KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.

Re-signing Kirby Dach, Philipp Kurashev and Sam Lafferty shouldn’t cost much.

One source said they wouldn’t be shocked if the Blackhawks tested the trade market for Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, though there hasn’t been any indication yet that GM Kyle Davidson will be doing that.

Jonathan Toews said last week he doesn’t want to think about a rebuild yet.

“But I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen this summer. I don’t know what moving parts … I don’t know what’s going to happen. Just take it day by day and not overthink it and take one challenge at a time as they come.”

Davidson will be meeting again with Toews and Kane, as well as their agents, to keep them in the loop.