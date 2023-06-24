NHL Rumors: Ivan Barbashev, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and J.T. Miller

Could Ivan Barbashev end up in Florida?

David R: Andy Strickland on the Cam and Stick Podcast on Vegas Golden Knights pending UFA Ivan Barbashev: “I see the Florida Panthers going after Ivan Barbashev… they’ve got a little money to spend…do not be surprised if they end up being the team to sign him and if I were him I would go there too.”

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins offer up a first-round pick for a goaltender?

Sporstnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast said that there are some who are interested to see what the Pittsburgh Penguins do with their goaltending situation.

Tristan Jarry is a pending UFA and adds “what a couple of teams were thinking about is will Dubas put his first-rounder on the table for a goalie?”

Would Kyle Dubas re-visit Penguins talks about J.T. Miller?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Ron Hextall is no longer the GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but would Kyle Dubas be interested in re-visiting trade talks with the Vancouver Canucks about forward J.T. Miller?

Miller is a year removed from a 99-point season and has recorded back-to-back 32 goals seasons. His seven-year, $8 million per year deal kicks in this season. His no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st.

At the trade deadline, the asking price for Miller was two first-round picks and a prospect. Would the Canucks take less now that the no-move is nearing and they may want to further clear salary? Would the Penguins want to move the No. 14 pick?

Miller could replace pending UFA Jason Zucker. Losing the assets to acquire Miller would reduce their pool even further. Maybe the Penguins could slide back a bit in the draft, and acquire a few more assets, softening the blow.