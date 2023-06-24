NHL Rumors: Avalanche and Canucks – Free agent and trade targets

Free agent and trade targets for the Colorado Avalanche

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Erik Johnson won’t be back with the Colorado Avalanche next season and replacing his leadership won’t be easy.T They are also losing his size, physicality and a right-handed shot.

Five free agents, one trade and one internal promotion to help replace Johnson.

Andreas Englund – Chicago Blackhawks – UFA

Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – UFA

Luke Schenn – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

Andrew Peeke – Columbus – Three years left at $2.75 million

Troy Stecher – Calgary Flames – UFA

Sam Malinski – Internal promotion

Free Agent and trade target tiers for the Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The buying out of Oliver Ekman-Larsson gives the Vancouver Canucks a little bit of flexibility heading into free agency and making potential trades.

Ranking the top players on the free agent and trade market that the Canucks could consider, and their contract

Top Targets Tier

1. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights – Trade – One year left at $5.25 million

2. Michael McLeod – New Jersey Devils – RFA

3. Matt Grzelcyk – Boston Bruins – Trade – One year at $3.7 million

4. Derek Forbort – Boston Bruins – Trade – One year at $3 million

5. Cody Ceci – Edmonton Oilers – Trade – Two years at $3.25 million

6. Nick Bjugstad – Edmonton Oilers – UFA

7. Pius Suter – Detroit Red Wings – UFA

8. Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes – Three years at $5.85 million

9. David Kampf – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

10. Luke Schenn – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

11. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – UFA

12. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

Ideal trade targets that the Canucks won’t be able to afford

1. Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – One year at $4.025 million

2. Noah Hanifin – Calgary Flames – One year at $4.95 million

Worth a shot tier

1 Connor Clifton – Boston Bruins – UFA

2. Alex Kerfoot – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

3. Lars Eller – Colorado Avalanche – UFA

4. Teddy Blueger – Vegas Golden Knights – UFA

5. Danton Heinen – Pittsburgh Penguins – UFA

6. Andrew Peeke – Columbus Blue Jackets – Three years at $2.75 million

7. Logan Stanley – Winnipeg Jets – RFA

8. Dante Fabbro – Nashville Predators – One year at $2.5 million

9. Pierre Engvall – New York Islanders – UFA

10. Dmitry Kulikov – Pittsburgh Penguins – UFA

11. Niko Mikkola – New York Rangers – UFA

12. Calen Addison – Minnesota Wild – RFA

13. Tomas Nosek – Boston Bruins – UFA

If you can get a valuable asset to take them tier

1 Josh Bailey – New York Islanders – UFA

2. Ryan Johansen – Nashville Predators – UFA

3. Barclay Goodrow – New York Rangers – UFA

4. Mikael Granlund – Pittsburgh Penguins – UFA

Buyer beware tier

1 Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens – One year at $3.5 million

2. Scott Mayfield – New York Islanders – UFA

3. Ryan O’Reilly – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

4. Evan Rodrigues – Colorado Avalanche – UFA

5. J.T. Compher – Colorado Avalanche – UFA

6. Ivan Barbashev – Vegas Golden Knights – UFA

7. Oskar Sundqvist – Minnesota Wild – UFA

8. Ryan Graves – New York Devils – UFA

9. Noel Acciari – Toronto Maple Leafs – UFA

10. Brandon Carlo – Boston Bruins – Four years at $4.4 million

11. Max Domi – Dallas Stars – UFA

12. Scott Laughton – Philadelphia – Three years at $3 million

13. Brian Dumoulin – Pittsburgh Penguins – UFA.