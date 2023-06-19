NHL Rumors: Ivan Barbashev, New Jersey Devils, and a busy offseason for Canadian teams

Ivan Barbashev likely priced himself out of Vegas

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights have little cap space and a pending UFA in Ivan Barbashev. They will try to find a way but he may be priced himself out. He could be looking for $5.5 to $5.75 million per season a multi-year deal.

On New Jersey Devils RFAs Timo Meier, Yegor Sharangovich and MacKenzie Blackwood

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sense is the New Jersey Devils and Timo Meier’s camp are both looking at an eight-year deal.

The Devils are getting lots of calls on pending restricted free agent forward Yegor Sharangovich. His arbitration numbers could put the Devils in a tight spot. They could move him, as well as fellow pending RFA MacKenzie Blackwood.

A busy offseason for Canadian teams

SDPN Sports: Chris Johnston and Julian McKenzie on the biggest offseason storylines.

McKenzie: “As we’re now getting deeper and deeper into the NHL offseason, I’m kind of curious from your vantage point, what are some of the biggest storylines you’re looking for as we approach the draft and free agency?

Johnston: “What’s crazy is all the stories, not all of them, but a lot of the big stories are in Canada here, right? Like it feels like this kind of potentially volatile offseason for the Canadian teams.

You know, in Toronto, you have a new general manager in Brad Treliving. In Calgary you have Craig Conroy promoted to the seat, replacing Treliving.

And, you know, in Winnipeg, you’ve got three star players that (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff has to make big decisions on.

You know, obviously this week in Ottawa, there’s been an ownership change. It’s going to take months before Michael Andlauer and his group take formal control of the Senators. But, you know, (GM) Pierre Dorion is now navigating a difficult situation with Alex DeBrincat in terms of trying to find a suitable trade for him.

Vancouver’s got to clear cap space. Edmonton’s trying to retool.

Like it just feels like a lot of the action is actually going to come through the Canadian teams.