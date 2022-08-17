NHL Rumors: J.T. Miller, Sammy Walker, James Reimer and Adin Hill

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Will J.T. Miller cut off talks when the season starts?

Rick Dhaliwal: Brian Bartlett, the agent for J.T. Miller, on whether or not they will cut of contract negotiations when the regular season starts: “I have not talked to J.T about that yet but it is a realistic possibility.”

The Wild are interested in Sammy Walker

Michael Russo: Have heard that the Minnesota Wild are one of the teams interested in University of Minnesota’s captain Sammy Walker.

He was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He can return to school for his fifth year if he wants but it’s expected that he will leave.

Who could be interested in James Reimer or Adin Hill?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to the be starter for the San Jose Sharks this season. The backup position will be held by either James Reimer or Adin Hill.

The 34-year-old Reimer has one year left at $2.25 million. The 26-year-old Hill has a year left at $2.175 million. Hill has had some injury issues.

A source said the Sharks were looking for a second-round pick for Reimer. The Sharks may have trouble getting a second round for him at this point. A source said if the Sharks were looking to move Hill, they may get a fourth- or fifth-round pick for him.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be eyeing the goalie market after Robin Lehner was lost for the season. Reimer could become an option.

The Arizona Coyotes are familiar with Hill since he was a draft by the team. One source isn’t sure if the Sharks will trade the younger Hill.

The Dallas Stars still need to re-sign RFA goaltender Jake Oettinger. Don’t think they will look to add another goalie.

The Philadelphia Flyers don’t really have any salary cap space, unless they LTIR Ryan Ellis. Frank Carchidi can’t see them giving up a second-round pick for backup.

The Vancouver Canucks will likely just head into training camp with what they got according to Rob Simpson.

The Minnesota Wild would add a forward over a goaltender with the limited space they have according to Dane Mizutani.

Joe Yerdon said that James Reimer would have made sense for the Buffalo Sabres if they didn’t re-sign Craig Anderson. Hill would have made sense if they hadn’t signed Eric Comrie.

The Washington Capitals don’t have the cap space for either Reimer or Hill according to Sammi Silber and Charlie Lindgren is signed at $1.1 million to backup Kuemper.