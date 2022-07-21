NHL Rumors: J.T. Miller’s agent can see a path to an extension with the Vancouver Canucks

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Back on July 6th Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin didn’t seem too optimistic about a J.T. Miller extension.

Miller’s agent, Steve Bartlett is a little more optimistic.

“I do think there’s a realistic path for an extension with the Canucks,” Bartlett told The Athletic. “J.T. loves it in Vancouver. He feels like the team is improving, he loved his role there, his family likes the city.

“He would be on board with an extension. The part that we can’t answer is at what value or level the team places on him. From our end, from J.T’s end, there’s a path forward on an extension but it takes two to tango, I guess.”

Allvin said before the draft they made an offer to Miller. They talked at the draft and are still talking. Talks will continue and the Canucks have time.

“We still have time from now until the trade deadline to figure things out. I hope we’re continuing to talk in a positive way, we’ll see where it ends.”

Would think Miller would get at least $8 million. With several overpriced deals already on the books, there is some risk taking on another big contract.

The trade market hasn’t brought much return for Alex DeBrincat and Max Pacioretty.

Now Matthew Tkachuk could also be on the trade market.

Miller’s agent did say that the closer he gets to free agency next July 1st, the more interesting the idea of free agency might bring.

Jeff Paterson: There is a lot of focus on a Miller and if they sign him to an extension. Need to remember that after next season they’ll have free agents in Bo Horvat, Nils Hoglander, Andrei Kuzmenko and Travis Dermott. In two years Elias Pettersson and Vasili Podkolzin will need new contracts.

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on the Canucks keeping Miller: “I think they are people in the organization starting to feel that they shouldn’t move him because he’s that valuable…they’re going to have to find a way to get him on a long-term deal.”