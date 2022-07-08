NHL Rumors: Jack Campbell, Alexandar Georgiev, Darcy Kuemper, and Patrick Kane

Options for Jack Campbell

Pierre LeBrun: If goaltender Jack Campbell leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs, legit options for Campbell are the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, and the Washington Capitals.

Darren Dreger has been reporting for a week that the Oilers would be interested.

Avs will talk to Alexandar Georgiev soon

Pierre LeBrun: Believe the Colorado Avalanche have a decent idea on what it will take to sign newly acquired RFA goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. Talks are expected to happen soon.

Pierre LeBrun: Avs GM Joe Sakic believes they’ll have RFA Georgiev signed by the end of the weekend.

Aarif Deen: Sakic said that Georgiev and Pavel Francouz will be used in tandem next season.

Teams that will be interested in Darcy Kuemper

Adrian Dater: Teams that are expected to be interested in pending UFA goaltender Darcy Kuemper are the Edmonton Oilers (favorite), New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres.

Andy Strickland: Can’t see Kuemper being able to get Philipp Grubauer money (six years at $5.9 million). Won’t get six years, maybe closer to three years and guess in the $5 to $5.5 million range.

Blackhawks burning it down, can’t see Kane staying

Neal McHale: Craig Button on TSN 1050: “You talk about their rebuild in 2-3 years, try 5-7. They’re burning it to the ground. Like Patrick Kane, you think he’s hanging around? Not a chance. He’s on his way out. He’s out of here…

“Bottom line is they’re not ready to be competitive again until sometime in 2030. That’s where their plan is. You think about where they were at prior to winning all those Stanley Cups, now they’re going back to where they came from. OK, I get it you’re building.

“But Alex DeBrincat is a proven 40-goal scorer. Terrific move for the Ottawa Senators to get that player at his age that scores at that rate. For the Blackhawks it’s all about the future, the problem is the future is far-far away.”