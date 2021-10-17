NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel – Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts the show on Sportsnet last night on the latest on Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, this one is going to stay as a big story until something gets done here but basically what I understand is, one of the biggest hurdles right now to getting a Jack Eichel trade done, is that the Sabres, who by the way are undefeated to start the season, do not want to retain any salary.

Now, they are willing to talk about taking contracts back to facilitate a deal, but it’s still difficult with so many teams close to the cap, and also Eichel still having four more years and $10 million a season left on his salary. So I’m told that’s one of the biggest issues at that time. Will the Sabres be willing at all to budge on that?

For example, one team I believe made a call to Buffalo to see if there was a way to make it work, was the Colorado Avalanche, but the Avalanche were told, they weren’t in a position where Buffalo was willing to take salary and I heard the talks just stopped there.

So, until that hurdle kind of moves a little bit Ron, or there is a solution found to it, I think it’s going to be one of the issues.”

Jeff Marek when Ron McLean brings up Vegas Golden Knights Nicolas Hague and Peyton Krebs possibly involved in Eichel speculation.

“That one thing I heard is Vegas was in conversation with the Buffalo Sabres. Vegas did not want to let go of Peyton Krebs. Nic Hague, as you mentioned, very much in that conversation as well. With all the injuries right now to the Vegas Golden Knights, and not just the Vegas Golden Knights, but also the AHL affiliate in Henderson, it’s going to be tough for Vegas to do anything right now.”

Friedman adds.

“Well don’t forget all these guys are going to come back. So even if you have the long-term injury relief, you still have to find a way to put them back. Pacioretty is out six weeks and there’s hope that with Mark Stone it’s not as bad as was initially feared, although we’ll see. They say he continues to be under further evaluation.”