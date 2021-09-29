NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, Marc Bergevin and Brady Tkachuk

Could the Jack Eichel situation end up in court?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts Podcast on Jack Eichel: “The longer this goes on the worse it’s going to get, you know what’s going to happen someday, Jeff? It’s going to end up in court…”

NHL Watcher: Friedman continued: “I’ve had plenty of lawyers tell me that the CBA probably supersedes everything, but that doesn’t mean you don’t get that challenge. I mean that’s going to be Eichel’s only recourse at some point is to go to court.”

Canadiens ownership and GM Bergevin continue to talk

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin spoke to owner Geoff Molson in January and March and received an extension offer in July.

“There has not been an agreement, read into that what you will. I believe Marc Bergevin wants to stay, but they obviously have to reach a deal that works for both sides. Both sides continue to talk, and there’s a lot of pressure on this situation.”

Other GMs on expiring deals include Don Sweeney (Boston), Don Waddell (Carolina), Bob Murray (Anaheim), and Rob Blake (Los Angeles).

Senators and Brady Tkachuk reps talking daily

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk’s agents have spoken daily since training camp opened. It’s believed that the Senators have offered Tkachuk eight years at $8 million per. They’d like to get him signed long-term.

Darren Dreger said on TSN radio Monday that the structure of the contract is an issue. Tkachuk is looking for bonus money and the Senators don’t want to do that.

The sides might have to do a bridge deal. The Senators just can’t give in and give Tkachuk everything he’s asking for as they need to keep in mind that Tim Stuetzle and Josh Norris are going to need extensions soon as well.