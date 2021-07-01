NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, Seth Jones, Cale Makar, and more

Jack Eichel still drawing interest, probing from New York Rangers

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Again, the Jack Eichel rumors seem to just never go away. The Buffalo Sabres forward reportedly has not seen his medical records looked at by the New York Rangers. Buffalo wants to wait to release his records as Eichel may just need surgery after all.

General Manager Chris Drury could be doing due diligence here but might be serious in trying to acquire Eichel. No one truly knows. This has been a strange summer even with the playoffs about to end in the next week or so.

New York and other teams want access to see if they are willing to part with the pieces needed to make such a deal. Keep in mind, there is a lot of risks involved with Jack Eichel at this juncture. Few know what the true prognosis is.

New York asking questions is telling. There’s at least a probing interest in Jack Eichel.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There is a slight chance that Cale Makar could be tendered an offer sheet. Makar’s name has popped up and though there has not been an offer sheet since Sebastian Aho in 2019, there is a very slight chance here.

There was a crazy rumor that Colorado could try and acquire Seth Jones in a go-for-it approach. It would cost the Avalanche a little more probably. That being said, the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks likely have parts more palatable to Columbus at this point.

Jones’s movement could depend on who signs Dougie Hamilton. As they said, the dominoes are always waiting to fall, aren’t they?

Duncan Keith has a no-movement clause but that has not stopped the rumor mill from churning either.

Finally, there is that whole Phillip Danault scenario where he could be paid as much as $6 million AAV? That sounds crazy but worth is worth. Most executives see him as making no more than $4.5 million AAV on a four to a five-year deal. Stay tuned.