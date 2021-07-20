NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, the No. 8 Pick, Phillip Danault, Alex Kerfoot and the Seattle Kraken

Teams out on Eichel

Lance Lysowski: Elliotte Friedman reports on his 31 Thoughts podcast that Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames are out of the Jack Eichel sweepstakes. At least for now they are.

Friedman adds that teams are not always honest around this time of year.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the price hasn’t changed for Eichel. They are looking for two NHL players, two top prospects and/or a first-round pick(s). Looking for four assets.

There also hasn’t been a decision made about the neck surgery yet. May not come until the end of the month.

Kings dangling the No. 8 pick?

Bruce Garrioch: Have been told that the Los Angeles Kings are open to the idea of trading their No, 8 pick in the 2021 draft.

Danault and the Kraken don’t have a deal in place

Renaud Lavoie: Have been told that Phillip Danault hasn’t signed a contract with the Seattle Kraken and that Danault’s camp hasn’t spoken with the Kraken at all.

Renaud Lavoie: Don Meehan, Danault’s agent confirms in a text.

Eric Engels: Sources say there is absolutely no truth to the report that there is a deal between the Kraken and Danault.

It does seem highly unlikely that Danault will be back next season.

Leaked Kraken video???

*Spoiler Alert* Kraken fish their wish and select Alexander Kerfoot from the Maple Leafs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AGnfNRbQMP — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 20, 2021

Thomas Drance: “Don’t overreact to the leak. There could well be 5-6 cuts of the fish catch expansion selection.

“OK take 2”

*catches fish* “Travis Dermott”

“Good, good, and take 3”

*catches fish* “Jared McCann”

“Nice, love it! Take 4”

*catches fish* “Frederik Andersen”

“Yeah, baby!”

David Pagnotta: “Bingo. At the end of the day, Kerfoot may end up being Seattle’s pick from Toronto, but I’m told the Kraken haven’t made their decision yet.”