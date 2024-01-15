NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Corey Perry

On Jake Guentzel‘s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said the future of Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins is still up in the air.

“Jake Guentzel was another name in the news this week. From what I understand, no determinations made on his future in Pittsburgh. But what I do think is the biggest factor here, is where the Penguins think they’re going as a franchise over the next couple of years. I think that is going to be the true determination of Guentzel’s future in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

The Ottawa Senators are interested in hearing what teams think of some of their players

Sportsnet:

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, we talked about last week about the senators looking for pros, players who they think can help them with the overall play and direction of the organization. That continues from what I understand.

The Senators have made it very clear that there are some real untouchables on their roster. Don’t even ask about them. I do think generally though, what Ottawa is doing is, a new front office just gauging the market on a lot of their players.

I don’t think anything is imminent. I didn’t get that sense in any conversations, but I do think they want to know what other teams think about their group.

One other thing I did hear about Ottawa, thankfully, it doesn’t sound like it’s anything long-term serious for Josh Norris there. He’s had enough injury problems. Want to see him healthy. Ron.

Where things are with Corey Perry

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on where that are with pending UFA forward Corey Perry.

Ron McLean: “I’ll give you another J. It’s Jeff. You and Jeff did an excellent job on 32 Thoughts: the podcast, the Friday drop dealing with the Corey Perry situation. It’s a lot more involved because you had the time but maybe just a quick synopsis on where we’re at on that story.”

Friedman: “So he initiated the meeting this week with the Commissioner Gary Bettman and he learned he’s in good standing with the league.

I still think though that what’s going on is everybody here is doing their due diligence. Teams on him, are we missing anything and him on them? Where does he want to go? Does he want a Canadian market? Does he want something a little quieter? I think they’re gonna be figuring that out over the next little while.