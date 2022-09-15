NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request.

“I mean, hey, you know, that’s been speculated enough, I think. I think, you know, I see stuff. And obviously, that’s an easy answer. But it’s one of those things that, you know, we could talk and talk about. I respect that you guys, obviously, your jobs are to ask those types of questions. And obviously, it’s one of those things where, you know, it’s kind of interesting. You have lots of hot topics, or different things about the situation, even why I asked for a trade.

But I am just looking forward to this year, I think I said that, the end of the year, it was against Montreal that I was looking forward to not having to answer those questions anymore.

It’s one of those things that’s in the past, and this whole summer has been focused on getting right and getting ready for this seaons. And that’s kind of how I view that question.”

If Joe Thornton doesn’t play this year, he’ll likely have a job with the Sharks if he wants

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast on Joe Thornton.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Corey Masisak of The Athletic, who covers the Sharks, got it out first. And Thornton’s back in San Jose and he’s been skating with some of the players there.

One of the things you’re wondering is a) is he going to play and b) if he doesn’t, is there a spot in the Sharks organization for him.

Is he going to play? That’s Thornton’s decision if he wants to try and play this year. But the one thing I do think is if he decides not to play, I do think there is going to be a role for him in San Jose.

What that is going to be, whether it’s hockey ops or marketing or whatever it could be, I think that’s a conversation that will happen. But I can’t see the Sharks having too much of a problem with having Joe Thornton within the organization if he’s not playing this year.”