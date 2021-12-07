NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk, Evander Kane, and Jeff Petry

Trade chatter is a little quiet of late but Jake DeBrusk getting interest, and what about Evander Kane

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Trade talk has quieted since the Jack Eichel trade to Vegas. Teams continue to access what they need and how they are going to fit salaries in.

There has been some speculation about Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and the Edmonton Oilers, but he doesn’t seem like a fit as the Oilers have bigger needs in a top-six right winger and a No. 3 center.

Closer to the trade deadline, wouldn’t Phil Kessel (Coyotes) and Nick Bonino (Sharks) be potentially good fits for the Oilers? Both the Coyotes and Sharks will likely be sellers at the deadline.

DeBrusk landing with the Seattle Kraken may make the most sense. Kraken’s Mason Appleton has come up in the rumor mill of late. Both players are 25-years old. Appleton makes $900,000 and DeBrusk is at $3.675 million.

The money saved by the Bruins would give them some cap space to sign Tuukka Rask.

The Ottawa Senators may be a fit DeBrusk. Colin White (unlikely – too pricey) or Chris Tierney could be options.

With the San Jose Sharks willing to retain 50 percent of Evander Kane’s contract, could the Carolina Hurricanes be a potential landing spot? They gave Anthony DeAngelo a second chance this year.

Is Jeff Petry’s future in Montreal?

Stu Cowen of the Montreal Gazette: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is in the first year of his four-year deal at a $6.25 million cap hit. With Marc Bergevin now gone and the Canadiens direction potentially changing. Will Petry’s future be in Montreal?

Petry has a 15-team no-trade list. He’s currently injured and in 24 games previous, he’s only recorded two assists. He may not be easy to move.