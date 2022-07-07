NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk, Jake Oettinger, Matt Murray, and Jakob Chychrun

Sweeney confirms Jake DeBrusk rescinds trade request

Boston Bruins: GM Don Sweeney on Jake DeBrusk: “That’s accurate. He rescinded …we’re very happy that Jake has turned a corner in how he feels about the Boston Bruins and wants to be with us. He had a hell of a second part of the year.”

Could someone offer sheet Jake Oettinger?

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that there are some teams who have internally talked about offer sheeting Dallas Stars pending RFA goalie Jake Oettinger.

Would have to imagine that the Stars would match any offer.

Teams are talking about it but it doesn’t mean they will do it.

Senators and Sabres talked Matt Murray

Elliotte Friedman: Heard that the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres were deep into Matt Murray trade talks.

The Sabres are on Murray’s no-trade list, and he stuck to that list.

Cap Friendly: Murray has two years left on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit. His contract was back-loaded so he is owed $7 million in salary this year, and $8 million next year.

Mike Harrington: “Interesting. You wonder if this has anything to do with his relationship with Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales, who was Murray’s coach in Pittsburgh.”

First round picks

Bruce Garrioch: The most active teams with first-round picks in play are the New Jersey Devils (No. 2), Ottawa Senators (No. 7) and New York Islanders (No. 13).

Interest in Jacob Chychrun

Darren Dreger: There has been lots of trade speculation about Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and the New Jersey Devils No. 2 pick and possibly the Ottawa Senators No. 7 pick.

The Devils could use someone like Chychrun and the Senators less likely because their left side already.

Brian Hedger: A source said yesterday that the Columbus Blue Jackets had the top offer on the table yesterday for Chychrun to trade probably not happening.

It would likely mean that it would take the No. 6 and 12 picks plus to get a Chychrun deal done.

Craig Morgan: Noted yesterday that there are multiple teams that are interested in Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.