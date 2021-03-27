NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk, Mike Reilly, and More Ottawa Senators

The sum of all fears with Jake DeBrusk

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: It is not a secret that Jake DeBrusk is underperforming this season. Now, that is not all his fault. However, he is a player with a short fuse. That is not a secret. DeBrusk has just three goals and four assists in 21 games. His possession numbers remain pretty good but he is averaging just two shots a game.

Expectations increased this season after his first three campaigns. Unfortunately, the entire second line has collapsed in Boston. There are times where the winger makes it look easy. Most other times, the season has been a painful one for the Boston forward. Hence, the trade rumors fuel themselves on an almost nightly basis.

DeBrusk feels slighted still but needs to find his game as soon as possible. Boston has seen too many assets get traded to give up on DeBrusk. Both parties need to figure this out fast or Boston may be watching Jake DeBrusk produce from afar.

Mike Reilly and more Ottawa Senators news

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa’s defensemen may be ones to watch as the April 12th trade deadline approaches. Mike Reilly garners some extra attention as the defenseman proves to be a good complement with Artem Zub. Both sides want to talk but it comes down to finding an agreeable term and dollar value.

Will Ottawa look for a return that includes an energy player or prospect? Austin Watson will likely be done for the rest of the regular season. He suffered a broken hand/thumb after blocking a shot against the Calgary Flames. With about seven weeks left in the regular season, the expectation is that Watson will not see the ice again.

Will Pierre Dorion try to somewhat replenish his roster with better prospects. It remains intriguing to see how quiet or noisy this trade deadline is for the Ottawa Senators.