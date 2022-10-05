NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, David Pastrnak and Bo Horvat

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Are the Senators pushing hard are Jakob Chychrun … or not?

Jack Richardson: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 590 radio on the Ottawa Senators and Jakob Chychrun: “I’ve been calling it the Summer of Pierre and we’re into in October now, but it might not be over. They’re the team pushing the hardest for Jakob Chychrun.”

Bruce Garrioch: Don’t believe there has been any change on the Jakob Chychrun front with the Ottawa Senators.

Chychrun is still dealing with a wrist injury. No need to get excited about anything. One call could always change that though.

David Pastrnak doesn’t need to rush into a deal

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: It makes sense for pending UFA forward David Pastrnak to not rush into signing a big, long-term extension with the Boston Bruins. He’ll want to see how he meshes with their new head coach Jim Montgomery. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand are nearing the end of their careers, and the Bruins will have to build around Pastrnak.

Bo Horvat thinking Sean Couturier as a comparable?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhali show on Vancouver Canucks Bo Horvat, who is eligible for a contract extension, and if there is an update on the situation with a week to go before the start of the season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“No, I think that everybody knows we’re everybody stands here. I think that Bo Horvat has established a comparable and I think that’s probably in the Sean Couturier area ($7.75 million per). And I think the Canucks have established what they’re willing to do at this time and obviously it’s not that.

Again, what did we learn about this Canuck management group? We learned that this summer, everything held on J.T. Miller, and then all of a sudden things changed like that. And that’s what we all have to be weary about here. Even though the two sides as far as I know right now aren’t that close, it doesn’t mean it can’t change very quickly if the Canucks decide it so.

I think that’s kind of what I’m waiting for. The Canucks with Miller said they weren’t going to do it, they weren’t going to do it, they weren’t going to do it, and they did it.”