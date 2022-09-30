NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Ottawa Senators

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Jakob Chychrun‘s trade interest intensifying

TSN: Darren Dreger said last night that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is still looking to get of Arizona and the Coyotes keep saying they are willing to be patient. Trade interest in Chychrun is intensifying, and are the Coyotes easing up on their ask?

“Some say that the Coyotes have softened to some degree at least in their expected return and are more willing now to take on a contract or contracts. Granted, you’ve got to have a first-round draft pick, you’ve got to have a prospect involved in all of this, so the ask is still high.

Now some of the teams that are listed with interest include the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Edmonton Oilers, the Los Angeles Kings, the St. Louis Blues, the Columbus Blue Jackets and on and on it goes. However, it is a challenging one. Despite the quality of player and the contract, there’s some cap hurdles that many of teams I just mentioned are going to have to overcome.”

Maple Leafs looking for defensemen

TSN: Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin, with losing Jordie Benn and Carl Dahlstrom to injury on Wednesday (and Jake Muzzin has been dealing with back issues), Darren Dreger said that Leafs have made some calls around the league to some defensemen who are on PTOs.

“So, no question, still trying to bolster the depth in that position.”

Could Nikita Zaitsev hit waivers?

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev has a $2.5 million salary this year, a $2 million bonus due next offseason, and then a $2.5 million salary next year. Will there be a spot on the Senators blue line this year? Will there be a spot for Erik Brannstrom?

The Senators tried unsuccessfully this past offseason to move Zaitsev. They could put him on waivers.