NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and the Ottawa Senators

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Teams linked to Jakob Chychrun

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Teams that have been linked to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Florida Panthers had some interest in Chychrun last year. Will they renew their interest now with Aaron Ekblad on the LTIR.

A firing is tricky this early in the season

TSN: Darren Dreger said that it’s likely too soon for any coaching changes but anything is possible in the first 20 games. For a change to be made, a situation would have to get a lot worse for firing to become imminent.

“If you look at the Vancouver Canucks, there’s still strong appetite in Vancouver for the coaching staff and management to continue to push the players. But what if their losing ways continue If the players don’t respond? Well, then management is going to have no choice but to make perhaps a difficult coaching decision.

A lot of speculation around the New Jersey Devils. The Devils feel like they should have won the games that they played to this point in the season with a timely goal or better goaltending, but something for us to watch which could escalate quickly.”

The Senators and Artem Zub have held some talks

TSN: Chris Johnston said that there has been some talk between the Ottawa Senators and pending UFA defenseman Artem Zub, there haven’t really been any negotiations. There is still lots of time before free agency opens on July 1st.

“But this is not going to be an easy player for the Ottawa Senators to keep. He’s a right-hand shot. He plays top-pairing minutes for this team. He’s become wildly popular. I would imagine if he were ever to get to the market months from now, he would be popular there too. So, you know, Ottawa has got some difficult decisions to make. They had a busy summer. They had Alex DeBrincat situation to come up with and Artem Zub is also a question mark for that franchise.”