NHL Rumors: Jaroslav Askarov, and Jeremy Swayman

Five teams were in on Askarov at the end

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Back on August 2nd, Yaroslav Askarov‘s agent, Dan Milstein, called the Nashville Predators and told them they wanted a trade and Askarov wasn’t going to attend training camp.

Predators GM Barry Trotz wasn’t surprised that it may come to this after he signed Juuse Saros to the eight-year extension. Trotz had hoped after the hiring of goalie coach Mitch Korn that Askarov would want to stay a little longer and learn from Korn. At first, Askarov was okay with the plan, and with the Scott Wedgewood signing, but his mind changed and he wanted to be in the NHL.

On August 19th it got out, from a Kevin Weekes tweet, that he wanted a trade. He was dealt on August 23rd to the San Jose Sharks, who beat out the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, and Philadelphia Flyers according to multiple sources.

Connor Hellebuyck comes in at $8.5 million and Jeremy Swayman could be thinking that kind of money or more.

Will Jeremy Swayman be with teammates when training camp opens?

Conor Ryan of the Boston Globe: Training camp for the Boston Bruins opens on Wednesday, and the first skate on Thursday, but will goaltender Jeremy Swayman be there?

Elliotte Friedman has reported that the Bruins may want to go somewhere in the sixes for Swayman, with Swayman possibly looking for upwards of Charlie McAvoy money at $9.5 million.

Friedman wrote on Monday that things had been quiet over the weekend. Friedman added

“Not a ton from the weekend on the RFAs,” Friedman wrote. “Quiet around Jeremy Swayman as everyone tries to bridge the philosophical differences. … One thing that’s definitely happened with Swayman: it has reminded teams why you should move mountains before taking cornerstone players to arbitration. Every few years there’s a case — Tommy Salo, P.K. Subban, Shea Weber — leaving lasting bitterness on someone’s part.

“The best news for the Bruins is their No. 1 goalie still wants to sign long-term.”

Swayman has never handled the full workload of a No. 1 goalie. There are also currently only four active goaltenders that will make over $6.4 million this year. Swayman does know that the cap will continue to grow and more goalies will be making more.

NHL Rumors: Jeremy Swayman and Boston Bruins Bridging Financial Gap

Kevin Paul Dupont: Possible term and cap hit (Dupon’t opinion).

4 years at $6.5 million

5 years at $7 million

6 years at $7.5 million

7 years at $8 million

8 years at $8.5 million