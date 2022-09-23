NHL Rumors: Jason Robertson, and Jakob Chychrun

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Stars GM on contract talks with Jason Robertson

Mike Heika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill yesterday when asked for an update on the Jason Robertson contract negotiations.

“There’s no update at this time. We’re working on it.”

Nill when asked if they’re looking at a short- or long-term deal with Robertson and if he’ll need to move out salary.

“I know people are trying to figure all of the angles out, but there are a lot of things to consider and we’re considering everything. There are so many variables, and I can’t really discuss them.”

The Coyotes approached Jakob Chychrun multiple times about a potential trade

Alan Robinson of NHL,com: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun said the team has approached him several times about a potential trade.

“The team approached me a couple of times, one before the , one early in the season and we just had discussions about where I was mentally and where the team was at,” Chychrun said Wednesday, with the Coyotes having physicals and team meetings. “Knowing the type of competitor and person that I am, they indicated if this rebuild was going to be hard or difficult on me that, if I wanted to be in a different situation, they were going to be willing to and make that happen.

” decided to take them up on that offer and try to move on to a better situation my desire to to win in this league. Careers are so short, the time flies by, and I’m in my seventh year in the NHL. It’s just crazy.”

Chychrun adds that doesn’t really want to be 10-12 years into his career and not a real shot at the playoffs, never mind a Stanley Cup.

He has three years left on his contract at $4.6 million.