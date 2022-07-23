NHL Rumors – Jason Robertson and Rasmus Sandin Contracts?

The Jason Robertson Contract for the Dallas Stars

Saad Yousuf and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars’ offseason has gone almost exactly to the script. Dallas has $11.4 million to spend on Jason Robertson and Jake Oetttinger.

Robertson’s breakout and sustained production mean he will take a majority of those dollars. How much? First, it is still hard to believe that Robertson is just 23. He piled up 41 goals and 38 assists in 74 games after having 45 points in 51 games during his “rookie” season. That included 11 game-winning goals.

Even an eight-year deal takes him into his age 30 season. Now, that is unlikely. Something in the five to seven year range seems the better scenario. Star wingers like Johnny Gaudreau and David Pastrnak are in the galaxy of Robertson currently.

A bridge deal would be in the $5.5 to $6 million AAV range for a few seasons. That will cost lots more later but does Dallas take that risk? Based on previous history, the answer tends to be no. See Miro Heiskanen. However, they did bridge Roope Hintz and that worked out for Dallas.

It will be intriguing to see whether the Stars choose to pay now or pay later. Either way, Dallas will be getting value on their 2017 draft gem in Robertson.

Rasmus Sandin And His Next Contract?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Eventual contracts of younger players are fun unless one is the general manager, of course. Rasmus Sandin figures to get paid. The qualifying offer grants a window for another, more significant deal to be agreed upon. All it takes is one call to get it done.

Sandin has been addressed as a significant part of Toronto’s future according to Kyle Dubas. So, how should he get paid for it? He has higher upside than Timothy Liljegren for example.

Toronto, until next summer, has all the leverage in this. The 22-year old will likely have to take what he can get now. Produce and Sandin will be rewarded even more down the road. An offer sheet is highly unlikely so something in the $2-3 million AAV range is possible.

The Maple Leafs still can just go with the qualifying one year plan and hope for the best. That almost remains an option. In this case, it is up more to Toronto than it is to. the 22-year old Sandin.