NHL Rumors: Jason Robertson, Nicolas Hague and the Arizona Coyotes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Nothing new on Jason Robertson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Dallas Stars RFA forward Jason Robertson.

Marek: “To my knowledge, maybe to yours Friedge, nothing new. Nothing’s changed.”

Friedman: “Until I’m proven wrong, I don’t think there is enough room to do a term deal. So I think it’s going to be, you know my prediction, bridge, three times 7.5 .

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nicolas Hague heading home

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on if he has a crystal ball Vegas Golden Knights RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague.

“No, I really don’t. In fact, I’ve heard Hague is leaving Vegas and going home. That was the plan I heard on Sunday. So home for him is in Ontario. I heard he was going back, so it doesn’t sound like it’s close.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Will a Phoenix Suns sale impact the Arizona Coyotes?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on if the Phoenix Suns are sold, would it have an impact on the Coyotes.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And I’ll just say one other thing, it was a seismic week in the NBA for a lot of different reasons, and I don’t know where this going to go, I really don’t know if it’s going to have any bearing, but one of the questions being thrown around last week was, the Phoenix Suns are for sale. Robert Sarver’s been a guy who’s been a real problem for the Coyotes, and I think people are just kind of wondering if someone steps in and buys the Suns, are there going to be any ramifications locally, good or bad, for the Coyotes. What’s this all going to mean?

Like, I don’t know and I don’t want to editorialize one way or the other and guess, but it is a question being asked. Like, what is the sale of the Suns going to mean for the Coyotes if anything? And I think right now it’s to early to say, but I know people are kind of asking that question.”