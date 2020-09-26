NHL Rumors: Jesper Fast, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Chris Tanev

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ off-season dilemmas:

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Pittsburgh needs patience in dealing with Jared McCann as they set up a possible free agent acquisition of a player like Jesper Fast to improve their bottom six. Again, there are options for the Penguins to consider.

With Riikola getting some AHL time to be groomed, a move for a Kevin Shattenkirk or Chris Tanev would not surprise anyone. Other moves or trades may just happen. Furthermore, some teams may not spend up to the salary cap. Boston announced they are the latest to not go right up against the $81.5 million flat cap. This helps Pittsburgh in some ways.

One way it will not help is Matt Murray. Expect Jim Rutherford to have to take less to trade Murray out of Pittsburgh.

However, how much money will there be given the huge economic impact to come? That remains unknown. Owners expect to lower their own salary cap and general managers adapting to that will be intriguing. Expect some lower than usual AAV’s and backloaded deals plus trades.

Eyeing some of the NHL Free Agents…

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Several free agents could catch Jim Rutherford’s eye and defense is thought to be the focus but it appears middle-six help could be more of a priority.

Players like Craig Smith and Jesper Fast could provide a much needed boost and versatility to Pittsburgh’s offense. That would take pressure off the Pittsburgh defense. The best defense is sometimes an improved offense.

Then, there are players like Kevin Shattenkirk and Chris Tanev. Shattenkirk provides more offensive potential especially on the man advantage. Shattenkirk gives Pittsburgh insurance in case Kris Letang cannot stay healthy. Tanev may prove to be more costly considering he comes off a contract where his salary was $4.45 million last year. Even with a flat cap, Tanev may command $5 million where Shattenkirk would not.

Pittsburgh’s space money wise is a little better after the Patric Hornqvist trade but Jim Rutherford still has work to do. Speedy, cheaper forwards may prove to be a way to go for now until the season start date comes closer into focus.