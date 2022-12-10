NHL Rumors: Jesse Puljujarvi, Adam Henrique and Josh Anderson

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Is it time for a change of scenery for Jesse Puljujarvi?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi’s comments that ‘maybe I just don’t have it.’

Friedman: “I think at times (Jesse) Puljujarvi and his representatives have said, it might be better for us to go somewhere else.

I think the Oilers have absolutely tried to do it. But you know how it goes Jeff. Teams are saying, well this is what we think his production is, and the Oilers are saying, well maybe but we think he’s better than that. We don’t want to be embarrassed by trading this guy who breaks out somewhere else.

But I think now you’re at a point where you’re seeing those quotes and you’re just saying if you’re Edmonton, we have to do this. You know, Edmonton’s window is while (Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl are on these contracts. So you have to win right now.

If you’re taking a little bit less on Puljujarvi to create room to go do something else.”

Marek: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “I think that’s the way you have to look at it.”

Marek: “Edmonton’s looking for something like a second-round pick for Jesse Puljujarvi.

And I look at a team like like the Anaheim Ducks who have three and say, is there not something there? And then I come back to the number. It’s $3 million and he’s arbitration eligible. I don’t know we can do that.”

Adam Henrique and Josh Anderson remain in the rumor mill

The Fourth Period: Two players in the rumor mill are Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique and Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson.

Henrique has a 10-team no-trade list and has one more year left on his five-year, $29.125 million deal. Anderson has an eight-team no-trade and four years left on his seven-year, $38.5 million deal.



With only a year left on his deal and having a decent season, he might draw some interest.

The Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and New Jersey Devils have shown some interest in Anderson. A source said that the Oilers and Devils may not be realistic. The asking price is high so it may not be easy to move him.