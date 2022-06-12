NHL Rumors: Jesse Puljujarvi, David Krejci, Montreal, and Boston

Jesse Puljujarvi Could Be Sought Out By Montreal

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey NOW: It appears Jesse Puljujarvi might have played his last game with the Edmonton Oilers. This has been something talked about for some time. Puljujarvi seems to be snakebitten offensively. He had 14 goals on a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

However, some still compare him to a Valeri Nichushkin. Puljujarvi drives play well but 36 points in 65 games is just not enough. Edmonton wants value contract players in return. Would Ryan Poehling or some draft picks do? Anything is possible.

Brett Kulak Part Deux In Montreal?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey NOW: Brett Kulak enjoyed a nice playoff run with the Edmonton Oilers. However, he would welcome a return to Montreal once he becomes a UFA come July 13th.

Kulak’s versatility and reasonable cost is attractive to Kent Hughes and management. He can play up and down the lineup and in most any situation. That’s essential on a rebuilding Montreal Canadiens squad.

If Jeff Petry can be moved, a door is open for Kulak.

Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: Now, the dismissal of Bruce Cassidy, the Boston Bruins seem on a collision course with a rebuild of some sort. What kind of rebuild does that mean? No one knows.

Sweeney waits eagerly for Patrice Bergeron’s decision. That is not set in stone. Several Boston players will not be ready for the start of the season due to surgery including Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand.

A poor start could see quite a sale of forwards and the cards almost seem stacked that way. Boston is in one stacked division with Toronto, Tampa Bay, and Florida.

Another wrinkle could be if David Krejci were a possibility of returning. However, a lot needs to still happen on that front.

Sweeney also needs to find a head coach. The General Manager contradicted himself often which is a given after a difficult decision. It is a decision which at the very least was questionable. Questionable can best describe Boston currently.