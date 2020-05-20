NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers

Rangers back interested in Oilers Puljujarvi?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers prospect Ryan McLeod could be ready for the NHL and may mean the Oilers won’t overpay for pending free agent Riley Sheahan.

Source from New York said there may be some renewed interest in Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi by the New York Rangers. Edmonton isn’t against receiving Lias Andersson in return, but coming from the New York a source is that Oilers GM Ken Holland wanted the Rangers to include a 1st round pick. The Oilers would send the Rangers a mid-level prospect.

Puljujarvi trade to Florida seems unlikely

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: A Jesse Puljujarvi trade for Florida Panthers center Henrik Borgstrom is not likely going to happen.

Currently, the Panthers see more value in centermen than wingers, and the Panthers don’t really need another winger like Puljujarvi. They view Borgstrom as at least a No. 3 center, have Owen Tippett ready for full-time work and have recently signed right-winger Grigori Denisenko to an entry-level deal.

Some have suggested a Tippett for Puljujarvi trade, but sources have said that it’s a non-starter even if Tippett has only played seven NHL games compared to Puljujarvi’s 139.

There had been rumors that Borgstrom was looking to head back to Europe, but his agent said a few days about that the NHL is his priority.

One GM compares Puljujarvi to Kasperi Kapanen, with a long-time coach calling his a “third-line NHL right-winger.”

Another trade idea thrown out there was Puljujarvi to the Ottawa Senators 1st round pick that they acquired from the New York Islanders. The Senators are deep at forward, prospect wise, and are lukewarm on Puljujarvi.

Oilers GM Ken Holland hasn’t been talking to teams about trading Puljujarvi. Holland, and other GMs, are looking at resuming hockey and not about making trades.