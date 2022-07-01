NHL Rumors: Jesse Puljujarvi Looking to get out of Edmonton … Again

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Sources are saying that Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is looking for a change of scenery again. The Oilers have reportedly spoken with four teams and are trying to drive up the price.

Playing with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisailt couldn’t turn Puljujarvi into a top-six winger and inside the dressing room he’s viewed as “a play killer.”

Two scouts think they might be able to get a second-round pick for him, another thinks a third, or possibly a third-line player.

The Arizona Coyotes have three second-round picks. Would they be interested?

The Carolina Hurricanes have the 60th overall pick and may be interested in reuniting Puljujarvi with Sebastian Aho. They also have the Blackhawks’ third-round pick, 71st overall pick.

The New Jersey Devils are another team that might be interested.

Could the Oilers package Puljujarvi and Zack Kassian to the Ottawa Senators?

The San Jose Sharks are still looking for a GM and could be a potential landing spot.

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on Puljujarvi’s future with the Oilers.

“There are discussions as well in Edmonton on Jesse Puljujarvi’s future and it sounds right now as though the trade winds are blowing increasingly stronger. There are a couple of teams that have engaged with the Oilers in trade talks on Puljujarvi. One of them is believed to be the Ottawa Senators. This is a player that needs a new contract. He’s a restricted free agent. If Edmonton is not going to give him that contract, don’t be surprised if he’s moved here at some point.”