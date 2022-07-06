NHL Rumors: Jesse Puljujarvi, Tyler Myers, and Johnny Gaudreau

Market not hot for Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Rishaug: So far there are as many as four teams that have kicked tires on Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi. Get the sense that the return is marginal as of now.

Mark Spector: Oilers GM Ken Holland has several things going on with Puljujarvi and defenseman Tyson Barrie.

It’s sounding like they can get a deal done, likely with Puljujarvi.

Myers full NTC turns to a 10-team no-trade

David Pagnotta: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers has two years left on his contract and will be in the rumor mill.

His full no-trade clause converts to a 10-team no-trade list and the Canucks are open to trading him.

Potential landing spots for Johnny Gaudreau

Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman reported that the Calgary Flames offered Johnny Gaudreau $9.5 million per season for eight years and could possibly have some room to go higher. Signs seem to be pointing to his return.

The Philadelphia Flyers are close to Gaudreau’s hometown in South Jersey.

The New Jersey Devils could be looking for a winger for Jack Hughes.

The Montreal Canadiens would need to move some salary – Jeff Petry and maybe LTIR Carey Price. A long shot but the Canadiens could use an elite player.

The New York Islanders could have some cap space and could use scoring help. Mathew Barzal and Gaudreau together would be a treat.

The Anaheim Ducks have the cap space but are rebuilding. Gaudreau beside Trevor Zegras could be magic.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have cap issues. If Malkin leaves, they may want to find a center and not a winger. They could move out some salary on the blue line to create more room.

The Colorado Avalanche have plenty of free agents to deal with. If looking for max money it couldn’t come from the Avs. Unlikely to happen. Nathan MacKinnon is going to need a big extension. The Avs, like the Penguins, may need to find a center if Kadri leaves. But image Gaudreau with MacKinnon and Rantanen, and Makar and Toews on the point.