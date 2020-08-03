NHL Rumors: Joe Thornton, Alex Ovechkin and Brenden Dillon

Could Joe Thornton end up playing in Switzerland for a bit?

Sportsnet: (NHLrumors.com transcription) Elliotte Friendman on Headlines on Joe Thornton playing some games in Switzerland.

“Joe Thornton, every August he goes to Switzerland. Now, we know the Sharks won’t be playing until December, and the NHL and NHLPA have allowed players to sign overseas with out clauses to come back then. One of the storylines to watch over the summer, over the next month Ron is, does Joe Thornton sign overseas in Switzerland to play and be ready, in better shape even to return to the NHL for his 23rd season whenever it begins?”

** NHLrumors.com transcription **

Kevin Kurz: Friedman’s report about Joe Thornton possibly playing some game in Switzerland is correct. Thornton and his family are in Switzerland now and he plans to start skating soon. Things are not finalized as of yet.

Capitals and Alex Ovechkin to talk extension, Caps and Brenden Dillon have already been talking

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that they won’t be talking contract extension with forward Alex Ovechkin until after the playoffs are over.

“We’re waiting until after the playoffs to see how everything pans out here,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Friday. “I think it’s constantly been changing the whole year. I don’t think anybody could have predicted. We’re going to wait and assess where we’re at at the end of the year and make decisions then.”

Ovechkin has one-year left on his 13-year, $124 million contract. He was eligible to sign an extension after July 13th. Back on the 13th, Ovechkin was about an extension.

“Not even talking, not even thinking about it because right now we have lots of stuff to do.”

GM MacLellan said that he’s been talking with defenseman Brenden Dillon’s camp “pretty consistenly” since they acquired Dillon back on February 18th round the San Jose Sharks. Dillon back on July 14th.