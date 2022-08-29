NHL Rumors: Joe Thornton, PTO Candidates For Vegas And More

Joe Thornton Bids Adieu To Florida, What’s Next?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey NOW: Again, the questions are going to start to roll in. Is this really it for Joe Thornton? He has not signed a contract yet and there are some rumblings the center could accept a management role in Switzerland. Anything is possible and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Just because September is approaching does not mean his NHL career is over. There is the PTO route to consider or a team may just bring him the last minute on a one-year deal. Maybe that Spengler Cup Head Of Sports position could wait just a bit longer? After all, the Thornton way seems to be nothing confirmed until confirmed.

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey NOW: A phrase one will hear a good deal in September is a PTO has been granted to so-and-so. Yes, a professional tryout contract (PTO) allows a team to get a lot at a player then make a decision. It is kind of like a test drive in a sense.

The Vegas Golden Knights do have some holes to fill this off-season. Two of the more intriguing candidates have to be Sonny Milano and Evan Rodrigues. Anything, those are the ones that jump off the page. Rodrigues has a Boston University connection with Jack Eichel.

There is always Joe Thornton. The question is would he take that shot? There are players like Michael Stone (Mark’s brother) and even Zach Aston-Reese. Would Vegas even consider a flier on Sam Steel or Daniel Spring perhaps?

Quick Bit On Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic (mailbag): The increased speculation of “bridge deals” for Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson keeps growing. These are player who do not want to miss training camp. Given how slow negotiations have been, it just seems that is where the two sides may ultimately find compromise.

The numbers that keep getting tossed out there are $7 million AAV for Robertson and $4 million for Oettinger. We shall see.